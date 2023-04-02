Harry Brook gets the first taste of IPL in India as a slider from Yuzvendra Chahal cleans him up within the powerplay. With the wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal rises up the list of bowlers to take msot wickets in the IPL, leapfrogging the like of Amit Mishra, who has scalped 166 wickets. Chahal's wicket of Brook is the 167th wicket he clinched after playing for MI. RCB and RR.

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Third Spot on Most Wickets in IPL List

Most wickets in IPL: 183 - Bravo 170 - Malinga 167* - CHAHAL 166 - Mishra 157 - Ashwin 157 - Chawla 154 - Bhuvneshwar 153 - Narine 150 - Harbhajan#RRvSRH #IPL2023 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 2, 2023

