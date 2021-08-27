Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a return to Manchester United after leaving the club in 2009. The Portuguese star's final game for the club was in the 2009 UCL final against Barcelona on May 27th, with the Catalan's emerging 2-0 winners with goals from Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi.

