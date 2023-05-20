Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in the Saudi Arabian football league and he is currently living in Saudi Arabia with his family. In an Instagram story posted by Cristiano Ronaldo's wife Georgina Rodriguez, his younger son was spotted wearing a Barcelona shirt. In the Instagram story, we can see Ronaldo’s kids singing songs and dancing on the couch. Fans after spotting it, were confused and shocked. They immediately took to twitter to share their thoughts.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Wearing Barcelona T Shirt

Fans Confused

What the hell is going on 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/qOMxiuCCBj — 𝓷𝓮𝒽𝒶❥🇦🇷 Barca🏆🥳 (@Neha_Nasreen_) May 20, 2023

Oops

Funny

It’s funny asf — 𝓨𝓙𝓡 (@RMASUF25) May 20, 2023

Hopeful

Kid Knows Ball

Kid knows ball pic.twitter.com/bcbA8BpscB — ZIAD IS HAPPY FOREVER  🇦🇷 (@Ziad_EJ) May 20, 2023

Scenes

scenes when ronaldo returns from training pic.twitter.com/WK0zFmdYta — Shammas (@shammaaaaaaas) May 20, 2023

