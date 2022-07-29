Kushagra Rawat failed to qualify in the finals of Men's 400m freestyle swimming event here at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on July 29. The Indian swimmer finished eighth in the qualifying round.

Check tweet:

Swimming 🏊 update: India's 🇮🇳 Kushagra Rawat finishes eighth in heat 3 of men's 400m freestyle event with a timing of 3:57:45. He won't take part in the final.#CommonwealthGames2022 Follow #B2022 LIVE: https://t.co/FlgDeZLRmz — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 29, 2022

