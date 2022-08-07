Sandeep Kumar won bronze medal in the men's 10,000m race walk event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. Kumar, who was the fifth Indian to win a track and field athletics medal at CWG 2022, clocked a timing of 38:49.21 to secure the podium finish.

Bronze for Sandeep Kumar:

Bronze🥉 in 10km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar🇮🇳 wins Bronze 🥉in Men's 10000m Race Walk; Clocks 38:49.21 to finish the race.#CWG2022 | #India4CWG2022 | #CommonwealthGames | #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/5stOouLIbS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)