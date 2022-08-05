Manika Batra sailed into the quarterfinals of Women's Singles Table Tennis Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She beat Minhyung Jee of Australia 11-4, 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 in the round of 16. She will play her quartfinal game later today at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Check the tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)