Nikhat Zareen beat England's Savannah Alfia Stubley to enter the women's light flyweight final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. Zareen won the contest 5-0 against her opponent.

Final Berth for Nikhat Zareen:

NIKHAT CONTINUES DREAM RUN! 🎉👏@nikhat_zareen confirms her berth in the finals of the 48-50kg category with a dominant win to seal her SF bout with a 5:0 unanimous decision.@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m #Commonwealthgames#B2022#CommonwealthGames2022 #PunchMeinHainDum 2.0 pic.twitter.com/I24wYSC10Z — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)