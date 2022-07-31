The Indian men's table tennis team booked their place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinals after a win over Bangladesh. The duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won the doubles while Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won in singles to secure India's place in the next round.

