The Dallas Mavericks have won the NBA 2025 Draft Lottery, despite having just a 1.8% chance of doing so! The NBA 2025 Draft Lottery was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago on May 13 and the Dallas Mavericks came out on top. With this, the Dallas Mavericks have secured the opportunity to make the No 1 pick in the NBA Draft 2025, which is set to be held on June 25-26 in Brooklyn. The San Antonio Spurs will have the second pick, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets will make the third and fourth picks. The Utah Jazz will make the fifth pick. This was the first time that the Dallas Mavericks have won the NBA Draft Lottery and they will likely pick Cooper Flagg at the NBA Draft 2025. Boston Celtics Defeat New York Knicks in Game 3, Reduce Lead To 1-2 in NBA 2024–25 Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi-Finalss.

Dallas Mavericks Win NBA Draft Lottery 2025

