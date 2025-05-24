Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan has been axed from India's Test squad for the upcoming IND vs ENG 2025 series as the BCCI named an 18-member touring party. Sarfaraz's exclusion from the squad comes after management failed to feature the young batter in a playing XI during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 despite the batting unit failing across the series. Fans, who have often supported Sarfaraz, have now reacted on social media, mostly posting in disagreement with the batter's axing, who averages 65.61 in First-Class cricket, and lately has been working hard to regain fitness. Check some of the fans' reactions below. Lost 10 Kgs in 6 Weeks! Sarfaraz Khan’s Weight Loss Secret Revealed Ahead of India vs England Test Series 2025.

Again Injustice

No Sarfaraz Khan again injustice with him https://t.co/g4ylaYU4Iq pic.twitter.com/CdcQnHbRXH — Utsav Arora (@JB93_RO45_SKY63) May 24, 2025

Only Mistake

Mistake of Sarfaraz Khan was he didn't tweeted "Dear Cricket, give me another chance" pic.twitter.com/6rUH2M4mwX — Rahul (@meri_mrziii) May 24, 2025

Dhoka Deta Nai, Khata Hai!

#TeamIndia 27 yo Sarfaraz khan lost 10 kgs in 15 days prepping for #INDvsENG series. 36 yo Ravindra Jadeja gained 12 kgs of weight playing IPL. But out of the two they chose Ravindra Jadeja to be part of the team. Wow. 👏 Sarfaraz dhoka nahi deta, Sarfaraz dhoka khata hai. pic.twitter.com/xLNP99j7Vf — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) May 24, 2025

Feel For Sarfaraz Khan

Feel for Sarfaraz Khan💔 Did everything he could to score runs in domestic cricket and get fitter to get into the squad. pic.twitter.com/GYJw3civ8X — Robin (@robinchopra10) May 24, 2025

Dropped Again

You’ve got to feel for Sarfaraz Khan. Taken to Australia, not given a game. Now dropped for England pic.twitter.com/fMF7kp3r50 — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) May 24, 2025

