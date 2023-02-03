Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been banned for 21 months for the use of a prohibited substance. According to a statement by the International Test Agency (ITA), Karmakar tested positive for using a prohibited substance named higenamine. The Indian gymnast will be banned until July 10, 2023.

Dipa Karmakar Banned for 21 Months

The ITA, leading an independent anti-doping program for @gymnastics, reports that Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been sanctioned with a 21-month period of ineligibility after testing positive for the prohibited substance higenamine. ▶️ https://t.co/SohYXJbV2r pic.twitter.com/a2fg2qNszV — International Testing Agency (@IntTestAgency) February 3, 2023

