The 2022 ITA Awards had a surprising red carpet moment that quickly went viral. A video from the event captured Rakhi Sawant and Alia Bhatt posing together for the paparazzi, where Rakhi expressed her admiration for the Bollywood actress, saying, “She’s my star. I love her.” This sweet compliment from Rakhi left Alia blushing, and the two shared a warm hug before parting ways. The heartwarming throwback video has now been shared by a paparazzo, and it's sure to brighten up your day. Rakhi Sawant Recreates a Scene From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and We Think She Nailed It (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt and Rakhi Sawant

