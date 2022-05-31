Fresh off his win in Monaco, Sergio Perez has signed a new two-year contract extension with Red Bull. This deal will see him stay with Red Bull till 2024. The Mexican driver, who arrived at the end of 2020, is having a sensational season and is third in the F1 2022 Championship race, trailing team-mate Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

