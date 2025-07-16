Former India Women's football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan has announced her retirement from professional football. She played for Sreebhumi FC in the Indian Women's League last season. She made history by playing for West Ham United in 2015. She made her international debut with India U19 in 2008 and her senior national debut came during the 2011 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Olympic qualifiers. After a career spanning 17 years, she has finally decided to hang up her boots. India Women's National Football Team Qualifies For AFC Asian Cup 2026; Sangita Basfore's Brace Helps Blue Tigresses Secure Thrilling 2-1 Victory Over Thailand.

Aditi Chauhan Retires

🚨 India's Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan Retires! She was the first woman from the Indian National Team to play professional football in England (West Ham United 2015- 2018) She played 57 matches for the Indian Team! Thank You & Happy Retirement Aditi! 🇮🇳🫡 pic.twitter.com/sKKTv5t4rC — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 16, 2025

