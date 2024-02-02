The Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match certainly did not feature a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo duel which fans would have loved to see. But the contest saw Al-Nassr dominantly gain bragging rights as they thrashed the MLS outfit 6-0 in what was a one-sided match. While Ronaldo was ruled out on the eve of the match, fans were in for a surprise when Messi did not feature neither in Inter Miami's playing XI or on the bench. He did come on though but by then, he could do little to impact the scoreline. Otavio, Aymeric Laporte and Mohammed Maran were on target along with Anderson Talisca, who scored a hat-trick. Lionel Messi Given Heartwarming Welcome By Kids in Tunnel Before Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal Match in Riyadh Season Cup 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Result

