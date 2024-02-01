Lionel Messi Given Heartwarming Welcome By Kids in Tunnel Before Inter Miami vs Al-Hilal Match in Riyadh Season Cup 2024, Video Goes Viral

Lionel Messi has a huge fan following, ranging from young ones to elders. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are currently in Saud Arabia as part of their pre-season tour. They played their first competitive match against Al-Hila in the new Kingdom Arena. While taking the field Messi received a grand welcome from the kids waiting for the megastar to make entry. Kids were chanting his name and hugged the superstar. The fanboys later accompanied both the teams to the pitch. Watch the complete video below. Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Teams Up with 'Ted Lasso' Actor Jason Sudeikis for Super Bowl 2024 Ad (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi received a Heartwarming Welcome at Tunnel

Le plus bel accueil que vous ayez jamais vu 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/6XaLoHLgWi — INTER MIAMI FR (@IntermiamiFR_) January 31, 2024

