Fans were in for a surprise with Lionel Messi not making it to the Inter Miami line-up against Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. This was after Cristiano Ronaldo too was ruled out of this game, due to his injury. The Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr match has been dubbed as 'The Last Dance' for months and unfortunately, both the legendary players, who fans would have expected to face each other for one final time, are not in action against each other. After Messi's name did not feature in either Inter Miami's playing XI or the bench, fans were expectedly left dejected. Messi had featured for Inter Miami in their defeat to Al-Hilal earlier on in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Teams Up with 'Ted Lasso' Actor Jason Sudeikis for Super Bowl 2024 Ad (Watch Video).

Inter Miami's Squad to Face Al-Nassr

'A Week Ago'

😂😂😂 A week ago this was Messi v Ronaldo: One Last Time. https://t.co/lbrwfUN19G — #DoomSayer (@MrBill11) February 1, 2024

'Finished Game for Me'

Messi not even on bench. Finished game for me https://t.co/BUNDQfT46P — Shubham (@shubhaMESSIngh) February 1, 2024

'No Messi No Football'

Messi not even on bench. Finished game for me https://t.co/BUNDQfT46P — Shubham (@shubhaMESSIngh) February 1, 2024

No Last Dance

"the last dance" except neither of them are playing 😂 https://t.co/GWIvZa1TKL — lari (@swiftjokic15) February 1, 2024

'Not Watching'

No Messi....not watching 😴 https://t.co/A8yrVnatf6 — Messi won the WC 🇿🇦🇦🇷⚖ (@Nene_neene) February 1, 2024

Unfortunate, Yet Ironic

Messi and Ronaldo are both not playing what is supposedly “the last dance.” https://t.co/RgK7hJHoLy — Rafaz (@RafazTweets) February 1, 2024

'No Dance'

No Messi. No Ronaldo. No dance. https://t.co/OOeJqQrjhp — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) February 1, 2024

'Objectively Funny'

No Messi or Ronaldo for their big showpiece money-grab in Saudi Arabia is objectively so funny https://t.co/6CbzRpmuao — Adam Booker (@abooker17) February 1, 2024

