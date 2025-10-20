Alaves will cross swords with Valencia in La Liga 2025-26 on Tuesday, October 21. The Alaves vs Valencia La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India cannot watch Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Alaves vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Sean Dyche Reportedly Set to Become Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach After Premier League Club Parts Ways With Ange Postecoglou.

Alaves vs Valencia, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

