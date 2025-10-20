Premier League Club Nottingham Forest parted ways with head coach Ange Postecoglou after a 3-0 defeat at home against Chelsea in the last matchweek. Forest are currently at the 17th position in the points table and have won only one after eight matches played. Nottingham Forest decided there is no point continuing with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou, who was appointed ahead of the start of this season. Reports suggest that Forest has finalised a verbal agreement with veteran coach Sean Dyche and will announce his appointment soon. Ange Postecoglou Sacked As Nottingham Forest Head Coach After Just 40 Days in Charge Following 3-0 Defeat to Chelsea in Premier League 2025-26.

Sean Dyche Reportedly Set to Become Nottingham Forest's New Head Coach

🚨🌳 Sean Dyche, set to sign contract until June 2027 at Nottingham Forest. Verbal agreement in place between parties with former Everton manager ready for PL return. pic.twitter.com/th8YCtnLYE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2025

