Deportivo Toluca FC beat reigning title holders Club America in the Campeon de Campeones 2025 final match 1-3, to clinch the title. The first goal of the Club America vs Toluca Campeon de Campeones 2025 final was scored in the very first minute by Alejandro Zendejas. Post that goal, Toluca struck three. Two in the first half, by Franco Romero in the 12th minute and Bruno Méndez in 45+5 minutes. Paulinho scored one in the 70th minute to ensure the victory. As winners, the Liga MX side Diablos Rojos qualified for the Campeones Cup 2025 and will be facing MLS Cup 2024 winners, LA Galaxy. Lionel Messi Shatters Cristiano Ronaldo’s All-Time Non-Penalty Goals Record, Argentine Legend Achieves Feat During NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

Toluca FC To Play in Campeones Cup 2025

🤍 LA GALAXY 🆚 TOLUCA ❤️ MLS and LIGA MX are tied with three Michelob ULTRA @CampeonesCup titles each. Who’s taking this one home? 🏆🔥 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙄𝙏 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝟳!!! 🇺🇸🆚🇲🇽 Bragging rights on the line in the Ultimate Rivalry of the Year! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/aHdzhYt9bR — Campeones Cup (@CampeonesCup) July 21, 2025

