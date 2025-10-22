Fermin Lopez scored a hat-trick while Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford were on target as Barcelona registered a dominant 6-1 victory over Olympiacos at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Tuesday, October 21. Fermin Lopez gave Barcelona the lead in the seventh minute and he doubled it in the 39th, with the hosts heading into half-time with a two-goal lead. After the break, Olympiacos pulled one goal back through a penalty, which was converted by Ayoub El Kaabi in the 53rd minute, but things would go downhill for the Greek side as they were reduced to 10 men after Santiago Hezze was shown a red card in the 57th minute for accumulating two yellows. Barcelona continued dominating the match, with Lamine Yamal netting a penalty in the 68th minute before Fermin Lopez completed his hat-trick. Marcus Rashford scored a brace (74' and 79') as Hansi Flick and co returned to winning ways in UCL 2025-26. Barcelona 2–1 Girona, La Liga 2025–26: Ronald Araujo's Injury Time Winner Helps Defending Champions Claim No 1 Spot.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Result

Fermín López hat-trick 🎩 Rashford brace ✅ A dominant win for Barcelona 📈#UCL pic.twitter.com/XBPrB8was9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2025

Watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos Goal Video HIghlights

