AS Roma will be facing RKC Waalwijk in a club friendly on Thursday, December 22. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira and is slated to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, this game will not be available for live telecast or streaming due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can however, catch live updates of this match on the social media handles of both teams.

AS Roma vs RKC Waalwijk:

🇵🇹 Penultimo giorno ad Albufeira. Domani c'è l'amichevole con l'RKC Waalwijk 💪#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/iHCQ0QEFJ0 — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) December 21, 2022

