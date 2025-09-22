FC Barcelona continue their unbeaten run, to five games in the ongoing La Liga 2025-26, winning 3-0 against Getafe CF at their temporary home, Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barca no. 7 Ferran Torres scored a brace in this game, netting the first two goals in the 15th and 34th minutes of the game. The final goal of the match was netted in the second half, coming at the 62nd minute by Dani Olmo. Besides staying unbeaten, the Hansi Flick-coached defending champions also continue to manage their hold in the second spot, with 13 points from five games, just two less than Real Madrid CF. Getafe are eight with nine points. Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Eder Militao Score As Los Blancos Make It Five Wins From Five Matches (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FC Barcelona 3-0 Getafe CF

Barcelona vs Getafe, Full Match Highlights

