The Bolivia women's national football team will face the Brazil women's national football team in the Group B match of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025 tournament on July 17. The Bolivia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium and will begin at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for the fans, the BOL vs BRA Copa America Femenina 2025 football match live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In a good news for fans the live streaming online for the Bolivia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on their YouTube channel in India. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

Bolivia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Match

¡Se viene otra espectacular jornada de fútbol! 🔝⚽#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 16, 2025

