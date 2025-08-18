Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras edged past Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2025 fixture at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Felipe Anderson scored the lone goal of the match at the 45th minute of the first match, helping Palmeiras win by the thin margin of 1-0. The win has helped Palmeiras climb up to the second spot, as the Alviverde have 39 points from 18 matches in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 now. Following the loss, the Fogo are placed fifth, having 29 points from 18 matches. Santos FC Sack Coach Cleber Xavier After Humiliating 0–6 Defeat in Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Botafogo vs Palmeiras, Brazilian Serie A 2025, FT Result

MAIS TRÊS PONTOS NO RJ! ✅ 7️⃣ vitórias em 9️⃣ jogos disputados fora de casa pelo Brasileirão! AVANTI! 🐷 🏆 Botafogo 0x1 Palmeiras ⚽ Felipe Anderson pic.twitter.com/YM3UrQaeRv — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 18, 2025

