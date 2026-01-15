Just a week after El Classico, the Classico da Saudade took place in the ongoing Campeonato Paulista 2026, where rivals Palmeiras and Santos FC faced off at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, with the Verdao coming out victorious. Santos, playing without their star Neymar Jr, saw Palmeiras take the lead in the 40th minute thanks to a goal from Allan in the first half. The second half saw Santos take control of the contest, but the club remained largely unsuccessful in finding the back of the net, despite having a 51 percent possession and managing 12 shots on goal. Palmeiras won the first Classico de Saudade of 2026 and occupy the top of the Campeonato Paulista 2026 points table, while Santos have dropped to ninth. Neymar Jr Signs Santos FC Extension; Brazil Icon Sets Sights on FIFA World Cup 2026.

Palmeiras Win Classico da Saudade

Fim de jogo. O Santos perde por 1 a 0 na Arena Barueri. pic.twitter.com/qjk3EZXOVr — Santos FC (@SantosFC) January 15, 2026

