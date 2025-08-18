Santos FC have announced the sacking of coach Cleber Xavier, after the club suffered a humiliating 0-6 defeat in Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match. Santos FC took to social media and publicly stated the departure of Xavier, while thanking the former coach for his services and wishing the best for the future. Cleber Xavier's first match as Santos FC coach came in April 2025. Xavier's tenure lasted for 15 games, out of which Santos won five, drew four, and lost six. Neymar Jr Presented With Commemorative Jersey for Completing 250 Appearances for Santos FC Ahead of Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match

