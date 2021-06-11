Brazil Supreme Court has given a green signal to Copa America 2020 despite the COVID-19 Pandemic. The tournament is being hosted in Brazil.

#BREAKING Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead despite pandemic#AFPSports pic.twitter.com/hemBwNVmzd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 10, 2021

