Aston Villa's star striker Cameron Archer exhibited exemplary football skills yet again after he scored his fourth Carabao Cup goal in the third-round tie against Chelsea on Wednesday. The nineteen-year old forward equalised the match for Villa in the 64th minute of the match when he finished off a Matt Cash cross with his head. Archer's sensational header stumped everyone in the stadium as the master player stole the shoe and became the show-stopper in no time. While Timo Werner broke the deadlocked match by scoring a goal, Archer ensured he doesn't let the opposition weigh upon them and responded strongly with his epic goal.

Check Out Cameron Archer's Stunning Goal:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)