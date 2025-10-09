Former Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard might return to a managerial role in Glasgow again. As per Fabrizio Romano, the retired iconic midfielder is "closer than ever with talks advancing" for a return to Scottish Premiership club Rangers FC. Steven Gerrard had coached Rangers in 192 matches, from 2018 to 2021. His career as a manager had however dipped ever since quitting Rangers to fill the vacant post in Aston Villa in 2021. After a short spell of 40 games with Aston Villa, he also had picked up duties at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. He left there in January 2025 and has been without a club since then. As per reports, the 45-year-old, who won the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 with Rangers, is set to meet the club's hierarchy and discuss the possibilities of replacing Russell Martin, who was sacked months after appointment. Rangers Sack Head Coach Russell Martin After Shambolic Start To Scottish Premiership 2025-26.

Steven Gerrard To Rangers: 'Closer Than Ever'

🚨🔵 Steven Gerrard’s return to Rangers, closer than ever with talks advancing and set to continue this week. Positive initial discussions in the last 24h and Rangers hierarchy’s set to meet with Gerrard to discuss further details. pic.twitter.com/2byJqPazCr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

