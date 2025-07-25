With hopes of qualifying for the next stage of the ongoing Copa America Femenina 2025, the Chile national women's football team will take on the Uruguay national women's football team, who are on the verge of being knocked out from Group A, will clash on July 25. The Chile vs Uruguay Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be hosted at the Estadio Cooprogreso Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Ecuador and start at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately for fans, the Chile vs Uruguay America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available as a viewing option on TV in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online viewing option for the CHI-W vs URU-W Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on the CopaAmerica YouTube channel in India. Paraguay 1-4 Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yasmim Scores Brace, Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio Find Net Each As Selecao Breeze Past Las Guaranies To Qualify For Semi-Finals.

Chile vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Live Streaming in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)