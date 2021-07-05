Argentine star Lionel Messi who starred in his side's 3-0 win over Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals, was rather greeted with a violent piece of celebration. Team equipment manager Mario De Stefano, who was delighted with the win and Messi's performance, tried to hug the 34-year old but ended up headbutting him lightly. Copa America took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, "Loves that hurt. Be more careful with the Number 10."

Check the video here:

