Mohammedan Sporting Club would next face CRPF in the Durand Cup 2021. The match will take place at 3.00 pm IST and would be played the Kalyani Stadium. Talking about the live streaming details of the game, the match will not be broadcast on TV but live streaming would be available on the Addatimes app.

