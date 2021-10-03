Mohammedan FC will face off against FC Goa in the final of the 129th edition of the Durand Cup. The game has a scheduled start time of 06:00 pm IST on October 03, 2021 (Sunday) and will be streamed live on the Addatimes App.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)