Crystal Palace will be taking on Napoli in a club friendly match on Sunday, December 11. The match eyed to condition the players in a long mid-season break will be played at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort facilities in Antalya, Turkey and is slated to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match will be available on pay per view basis in Sky Sports. However, fans can watch live streaming of this match on PalaceTV+ with subscription. Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal Dances With Mother To Celebrate Historic Win Over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal (Watch Video)

Crystal Palace vs Napoli Club Friendly 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Our second clash in Turkey 👊 Watch LIVE on Palace TV+ 📺#CPFC | @regnumcarya — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)