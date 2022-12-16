East Bengal will face-off with Mumbai City FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on December 16, 2022 (Friday) as Mumbai City aims at the top of the table with their winning streak. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. FIFA To Revamp Existing Club World Cup To 32 Teams From 2025, Confirms President Gianni Infantino

East Bengal vs Mumbai CIty FC ISL 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

