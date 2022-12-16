FIFA President Gianno Infantino has confirmed that the football fans will have more exposure to international cub football as the existing Club World Cup will be revamped and expanded to 32 teams starting from 2025. Infantino had plans for the expansion of the Club Football World Cup for a long time but it seems like finally materializing now. When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Final? Know Date and Time of Argentina vs France in IST.

FIFA Set To Expand Club World Cup

New men’s World Cup will start in 3 years, FIFA announces. Gianni Infantino: “The new men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams”. 🚨🏆 “32-team tournament will go ahead, making it like a World Cup”, Infantino added via @sr_collings. pic.twitter.com/YQZM38aNoT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2022

