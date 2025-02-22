Manchester United needed a win to keep themselves away from the relegation battle. But the team still struggled against the Everton side who was also looking to get back in top 10. After falling behind in the first half, goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte earned a ‘fighting’ draw for Manchester United. Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored for Everton. After 26 matches – two-third of the Premier League 2024-25 season, Manchester United had its worst season in the club history. Following the draw, Manchester United is currently at the 15th position with 30 points. Liverpool Continues Premier League 2024–25 Title Charge Following 2–1 Win Over Wolves; Manchester United’s Season Keeps Getting Worse After 0-1 Loss Against Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton 2-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25

A spirited second-half comeback earns us a point on the road 🔴#MUFC || #EVEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 22, 2025

