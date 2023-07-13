Indian men's football team star Sahal Abdul Samad shared pictures from his wedding with badminton player Reza Farhat on social media. The two tied the knot on Wednesday, July 13. Sahal shared dreamy pictures of the wedding ceremony with Farhat and wrote, "Here's to the beauty of love, the joy of togetherness, and a lifetime of cherished moments. Forever grateful to be yours." AIFF Technical Committee Recommends Head Coaches for Senior Women’s and U-16 Men’s Teams.

Sahal Abdul Samad Shares Pictures From Wedding With Reza Farhat

Here's to the beauty of love, the joy of togetherness, and a lifetime of cherished moments. Forever grateful to be yours.❤ pic.twitter.com/vnWA9onHve — Sahal Abdul Samad (@sahal_samad) July 13, 2023

