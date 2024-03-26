Germany, the hosts for the 2024 European Championship in the summer, face the Netherlands in an international friendly as the two sides review their preparation for the big tournament. German football has regressed over the past few years and lack of qualifiers due to them being the host has meant the team has not played any competitive game for a long time. Manager Julian Nagelsmann saw his team defeat Farnce in their last game which was a huge positive. Opponents Netherlands defeated Scotland in the last game and the team is doing well under Ronald Koeman in recent times but Germany poses a significant challenge for them. Germany versus Netherlands start starts 1:15 AM IST. ‘I’m Not Going To Leave…’, Vinicius Jr Stands Strong Against Racism, Vows Loyalty to Real Madrid Amid Challenges.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz on the wings look to be Germany’s first choice wingers and the duo can stretch the Dutch backline with ease. Toni Kroos looked excellent on his return to the national team and he alongside Ilkay Gundogan have a key role to play in this game. Niclas Fullkrug be on the bench with Kai Havertz getting a chance to lead the attack.

The front three of Memphis Depay, Coady Gakpo, and Xavi Simons have a lot of potential for the Dutch and the ability of the trio to switch position makes them highly flexible. Skipper Virgil Van Dijk brings calmness at the back but against a quality side like Germany, he will be tested. Georginio Wijnaldum will drive the team from central midfield while Frienkie de Jong misses out due to injury.

When Is Germany vs Netherlands International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Germany will clash against Netherlands in an international football-friendly match on Wednesday, March 27. The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Former Arsenal, Chelsea Star Ashley Cole Inducted Into Premier League Hall of Fame.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Netherlands, International Friendly Match 2024?

There would be a live telecast viewing option of this match available on Sony Sports TV Channels. Fans in India hence can get Germany vs Netherlands live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For Germany vs Netherlands live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is Germany vs Netherlands International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live stream viewing option of the Germany vs Netherlands International Friendly 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans must have a SonyLIV Subscription to view the Germany vs Netherlands match on their mobile and TV screens. It will not be an easy game for Germany but given their display against France, it will be a surprise if they do not win.

