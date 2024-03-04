Both Goa and Delhi have experienced glory in the past and will be aiming for a spot in the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Semifinal game. Delhi last won the competition in 1944, while five-time champions Goa last won the title in 2010. The exciting game will start at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the Goa vs Delhi Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of the Goa vs Delhi Santosh Trophy quarterfinal Match on the FIFA+ app and Arunachal Pradesh YouTube Channel. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Goa vs Delhi Santosh Trophy Quarterfinal 2023-24 Live on YouTube

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢- 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 ⚔️ Who will prevail in today's Santosh Trophy quarter-final clash? Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+ Catch Live here 👉🏻 https://t.co/OUzYDbI231#SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xb0uEhrj63 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)