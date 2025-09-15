AC Milan will face Bologna in the next match of the ongoing Serie A 2025-26 season on Monday, September 15. The AC Milan vs Bologna match will be played at the San Siro. The AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Fans in India, however, will have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches on their YouTube channel. Fans in India can also check the score updates of the AC Milan vs Bologna match on the social media handles of the two teams. Jose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbahce After Turkish Side Fail to Qualify for UEFA Champions League 2025-26 League Phase.

AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A Match Details

It's our third kit's competitive debut! 💛 Let's make it a winning one pic.twitter.com/yRJjfJo10r — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 14, 2025

