In a significant development, Turkey's Fenerbahce have sacked their head coach Jose Mourinho after their Champions League play-off loss against Benfica. The former Manchester United manager Mourinho was appointed by the Turkish club in June 2024 (two-year deal). Sadly, Mourinho couldn't guide Fenerbahce to a title, as they finished second. Although the Turkey club qualified for the Champions League third qualifying round, unfortunately, Mourinho was sacked after the Turkish side failed to qualify for the Champions League 2025-26 league phase. As a head coach, Mourinho won 37 games and drew 1 of his 62 games with Fenerbahce. Jorge Costa Dies: Jose Mourinho Breaks Down in Tears Over Death of Former FC Porto Captain, Says ‘It’s Part of My History That Goes’ (Watch Video).

Jose Mourinho Sacked by Fenerbache

KAMUOYUNUN BİLGİSİNE Profesyonel Futbol A Takımımızın 2024-2025 sezonundan itibaren teknik direktörlük görevini yürüten Jose Mourinho ile yollarımız ayrılmıştır. Kendisine bugüne kadar takımımız için verdiği emekler için teşekkür eder, gelecek kariyerinde başarılar dileriz.… pic.twitter.com/7MpkzNhEN4 — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) August 29, 2025

