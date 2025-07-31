AC Milan will take on Perth Glory in their third-last pre-season Club Friendly 2025 match on Thursday, July 31. The AC Milan vs Perth Glory Club Friendly 2025 match will be hosted at the HBF Park in Perth, Western Australia, and will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of a broadcast partner, the AC Milan vs Perth Glory pre-season club friendly 2025 match will not be available on TV channels. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the AC Milan vs Perth Glory pre-season club friendly 2025 on the AC Milan's official app, which will need a subscription. Luka Modric Joins AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid, Star Croatian Midfielder Signs One-Year Contract With Italian Club (See Pics).

AC Milan vs Perth Glory Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming

Team news from Perth! 📰 Remember, you can watch LIVE on the AC Milan Official App 📲🔜 — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2025

