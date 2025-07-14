Luka Modric completed his move to AC Milan, joining the Italian club on a one-year contract. The Croatian midfielder played for Real Madrid for 13 seasons, where he had a trophy-laden career, winning a number of accolades both in Spain and Europe. Luka Modric, who won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award in 2018, was announced as AC Milan's new signing of the summer transfer window. The Serie A club also revealed that Luka Modric will have the option of extending his contract by a year and will wear the jersey number 14. ‘See You Later’ Luka Modric Pens Emotional Note on His Departure From Real Madrid After 13 Years Ahead of His Reported Move to AC Milan (See Post).

Luka Modric Joins AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid

Luka Modric Poses in AC Milan Jerseys

