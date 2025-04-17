Second-placed giants Al-Hilal FC will take on Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 next. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be hosted at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Thursday, April 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Al-Nassr Head Coach Stefano Pioli Slams Cristiano Ronaldo's Critics Following Victory Against Al-Riyadh in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, Says 'What You Saw Today Was the Best Response'.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej Saudi Pro League 2024-25:

Next up: AlKhaleej 🔜⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qMaLduao86 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)