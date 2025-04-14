Cristiano Ronaldo produced a sensational performance during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match as he scored a brace to help them secure a 2-1 victory. It is a crucial win in context of the Saudi Pro League campaign of Al-Nassr as this win keeps them alive in the pursuit of the table. Al-Nassr are currently at the 3rd position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table with 57 points from 27 matches. Ronaldo has scored five goals in his last three Saudi Pro League, including brace against Al-Hilal and Al-Riyadh. His newfound form has brough Al-Nassr back in the race for the Championship which was fading away at one point of time. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Celebratory Message After Starring In Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match (See Post).

Star players like Cristiano Ronaldo always have critics who would point out the factors like age, reflex and the compatibility of Ronaldo with the rest of the teammates. Al-Nassr has big names in their playing XI like Jhon Duran, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic. Critics have often pointed that the reliance on Ronaldo and Al-Nassr being centralised around him as affected the team performance which has resulted in them not winning any major titles after Cristiano Ronaldo joined them. Al-Nassr's head coach Stefano Pioli hit back to the post-match press conference of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh match. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Record of Most Goals in Debut Season For Los Blancos, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Leganes La Liga 2024-25 Match.

In his post-match press conference, head coach Stefano Pioli took the opportunity to silence doubters questioning Ronaldo’s performance. “Cristiano Ronaldo helped us build this team as the leader of the group. I can’t talk about his performance on the field — what you saw today is the best response to his critics,” Pioli was quoted as saying by The Nassr Zone. “It was a complicated match and we didn’t achieve all our objectives. But it’s good that we created so many opportunities. We’ll keep working and improving, with the ambition to win every match for our fans,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).