Al-Nassr continue their pursuit of Saudi Pro League title as they are set to take on Al-Ettifaq in latest round of fixtures. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The game will be held on January 22, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 has been acquired by the Saudi Sports Company (SSC). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match because of the absence of the channel. Fans in India however, can watch online live streaming of matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Shahid.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2022-23

