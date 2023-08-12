Al-Nassr would hope to repeat their dominant performances when they take on Al-Hilal in the final game of Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 on August 12, 2023, Saturday. The match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can neither watch live streaming of this match. But they can follow live updates of the contest on both teams' social media handles.

Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Live Streaming

It’s The Final 🙌 🏆 King Salman Clubs Cup 🏆@AlNassrFC 🆚 #Alhilal ⏱️ | 06:00 PM 🏟️ | King Fahad Sports City In Taif 🗓️ | Sat, 12 Aug It’s time.. Let’s go, Knights 💪 pic.twitter.com/PSr2fL3I6w — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)