In the most-anticipated Saudi Pro League clash, Al-Hilal will take on Al-Nassr in the ongoing 2024-25 season. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Derby match will be played at the Kingdom Arena, and it starts at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 4. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. SonyLIV will provide live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Riyadh Derby live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Out Encouraging Message Ahead of Crucial Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Contest in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 (See Post).

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live

It's 2nd 🆚 3rd in the Roshn Saudi League! ⚔️🔥 Can Ronaldo's Al Nassr close the gap to Al Hilal with a victory? 👀#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/dJnbg2nmqY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 4, 2025

